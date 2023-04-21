https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/biden-administration-targets-anti-war-activists-amid-plummeting-approval-rating-1109710841.html
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.
2023-04-21T04:04+0000
2023-04-21T04:04+0000
2023-04-21T11:23+0000
fault lines
radio
joe biden
fox news
kremlin
msnbc
russia
atlanta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109710684_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f899fb75ddb240f3e93f00915f4ceb5e.png
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMargaret Kimberly - Senior Columnist & Editor for Black Agenda ReportTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss plagiarism in journalism as MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was accused of copying a pro-spanking column.In the second hour, editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the charges against the leader of the Black Hammers, an Atlanta-based group, for allegedly taking part in a Russia operation to disturb the US democracy system.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey to discuss President Biden’s plummeting approval rating.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia
atlanta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109710684_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f845f533abc1f7d1b333cc5717f74254.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, biden targets anti-war movement, biden's approval rating
fault lines, biden targets anti-war movement, biden's approval rating
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
04:04 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 21.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Margaret Kimberly - Senior Columnist & Editor for Black Agenda Report
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.com
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss plagiarism in journalism as MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was accused of copying a pro-spanking column.
In the second hour, editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the charges against the leader of the Black Hammers, an Atlanta-based group, for allegedly taking part in a Russia operation to disturb the US democracy system.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey to discuss President Biden’s plummeting approval rating.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.