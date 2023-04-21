https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/biden-administration-targets-anti-war-activists-amid-plummeting-approval-rating-1109710841.html

Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMargaret Kimberly - Senior Columnist & Editor for Black Agenda ReportTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss plagiarism in journalism as MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was accused of copying a pro-spanking column.In the second hour, editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the charges against the leader of the Black Hammers, an Atlanta-based group, for allegedly taking part in a Russia operation to disturb the US democracy system.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey to discuss President Biden’s plummeting approval rating.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

