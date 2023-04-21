International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/biden-administration-targets-anti-war-activists-amid-plummeting-approval-rating-1109710841.html
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.
2023-04-21T04:04+0000
2023-04-21T11:23+0000
fault lines
radio
joe biden
fox news
kremlin
msnbc
russia
atlanta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109710684_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f899fb75ddb240f3e93f00915f4ceb5e.png
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistMargaret Kimberly - Senior Columnist &amp; Editor for Black Agenda ReportTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado &amp; Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss plagiarism in journalism as MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was accused of copying a pro-spanking column.In the second hour, editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the charges against the leader of the Black Hammers, an Atlanta-based group, for allegedly taking part in a Russia operation to disturb the US democracy system.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey to discuss President Biden’s plummeting approval rating.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia
atlanta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109710684_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f845f533abc1f7d1b333cc5717f74254.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, biden targets anti-war movement, biden's approval rating
fault lines, biden targets anti-war movement, biden's approval rating

Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating

04:04 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 21.04.2023)
Fault Lines
Biden Administration Targets Anti-War Activists Amid Plummeting Approval Rating
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden administration targeting anti-war activists amid a plummeting approval rating.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Margaret Kimberly - Senior Columnist & Editor for Black Agenda Report
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.com
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss plagiarism in journalism as MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was accused of copying a pro-spanking column.
In the second hour, editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the charges against the leader of the Black Hammers, an Atlanta-based group, for allegedly taking part in a Russia operation to disturb the US democracy system.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey to discuss President Biden’s plummeting approval rating.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала