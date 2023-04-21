https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/bidens-contenders-1109717872.html
Biden's Contenders
Biden's Contenders
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tossed his name onto the list of potential 2024 presidential candidates looking to win the Democratic nomination, marking the latest individual to emerge ahead of the highly anticipated election cycle.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has tossed his name onto the list of potential 2024 presidential candidates looking to win the Democratic nomination, marking just the latest individual to emerge in the run-up to the highly anticipated cycle.Nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy and son of one-time US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the environmental lawyer made the grand announcement on Wednesday before a large crowd in Boston, Massachusetts. The speech saw the contender steer away from his anti-vaccine stance and focus on the COVID-19-era lockdowns that he claimed failed to be effective, taking the opportunity to also accuse former US President Donald Trump of caving to bureaucracy during his time in office.RFK Jr. marks just the latest figure to toss his name for the Democratic nomination, joining the likes of Marianne Williamson, who entered the previous election cycle before making an early exit.As for Biden, who has toyed with the public about potentially running again, reports have suggested the president may announce his reelection campaign in the coming week - as early as Tuesday.
