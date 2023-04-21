https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/breaking-supreme-court-allows-access-to-abortion-pill-during-appeals-1109751139.html

Breaking: Supreme Court Allows Access To Abortion Pill During Appeals

Breaking: Supreme Court Allows Access To Abortion Pill During Appeals

Earlier this month the Biden administration and the company that manufactures mifepristone, Danco Laboratories, requested the High Court to pause a ruling from... 21.04.2023, Sputnik International

On Friday the Supreme Court moved to protect access to the drug mifepristone, which has been approved for use in the US since 2000. The drug is used in part to end pregnancies during the early part of a person’s pregnancy.The ruling overturns Kacsmaryk's ruling to ban the drug mifepristone and allows it to remain on the market while the legal process continues in the lower courts. The court voted 7-2 in favor of granting the stay with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting.Mifepristone, in combination with misoprostol, has been used by more than 5 million people to end their pregnancies which makes up more than half of all medical abortions in the US. Friday's ruling is just a temporary victory for the Biden administration, Danco, and pro-choice advocates. The 5th Circuit's three-judge panel will work to issue their ruling. Despite the 5th Circuit's decision last week to block portions of Kacsmaryk's politically biased decision, the appeals court is trying to instill restrictions on the pill which the FDA medically determined unnecessary in March of 2016. These restrictions include banning the approval of mifepristone for pregnancies after seven weeks as opposed to 10, and barring the pill from being sent in the mail. “Nothing changes for the third of the country that bans mifepristone because it bans all abortions,” said Rachel Rebouché, dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law.MORE TO COME

