Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Canada to Provide Ukraine with New Military Aid Package Worth $29Mln
Canada to Provide Ukraine with New Military Aid Package Worth $29Mln
Ottawa will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $29 million to be spent on fuel and sniper rifles among others, Canada’s Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.
“Minister Anand announced that Canada is providing a new military aid package for Ukraine. This assistance includes A $34.6 million contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund ... Approximately $2.5 million for 40 .50 caliber sniper rifles and ammunition from Prairie Gun Works based in Winnipeg, which includes spare parts and accessories. Approximately $2 million worth of new radio sets (16 in total) from L3 Harris to accompany the Leopard 2 tank donations,” the National Defense statement reads. Accordingly, the C$34 million will allow the implementation of NATO’s CAP fuel material project, which seeks to provide Ukraine with 3.3 million liters of fuel. Part of the funds will go to implement the NATO CAP Improved Ribbon Bridge project, the statement said, which consists in providing Ukraine with modular flotation bridges, and allows for wet-gap crossing. The announced funding will also mark Canada’s first contribution to NATO’s CAP medical first aid kits project, the statement added. Canada’s Ministers of Defense Anita Anand also noted that the eight Leopard 2 provided to Ukraine are currently in Poland where Ukrainian crews are being assisted by Gunnery Skills Trainers from 2nd Canadian Division Support Base Valcartier, the statement pursued.
Ottawa will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $29 million to be spent on fuel and sniper rifles among others, Canada's Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.
“Minister Anand announced that Canada is providing a new military aid package for Ukraine. This assistance includes A $34.6 million contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund ... Approximately $2.5 million for 40 .50 caliber sniper rifles and ammunition from Prairie Gun Works based in Winnipeg, which includes spare parts and accessories. Approximately $2 million worth of new radio sets (16 in total) from L3 Harris to accompany the Leopard 2 tank donations,” the National Defense statement reads.
Accordingly, the C$34 million will allow the implementation of NATO’s CAP fuel material project, which seeks to provide Ukraine with 3.3 million liters of fuel.
Part of the funds will go to implement the NATO CAP Improved Ribbon Bridge project, the statement said, which consists in providing Ukraine with modular flotation bridges, and allows for wet-gap crossing.
The announced funding will also mark Canada’s first contribution to NATO’s CAP medical first aid kits project, the statement added.
Canada’s Ministers of Defense Anita Anand also noted that the eight Leopard 2 provided to Ukraine are currently in Poland where Ukrainian crews are being assisted by Gunnery Skills Trainers from 2nd Canadian Division Support Base Valcartier, the statement pursued.
