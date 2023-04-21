https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/canadian-mps-parade-in-pink-high-heels-in-effort-to-raise-awareness-for-violence-against-women-1109729045.html
Canadian MPs Parade in Pink High Heels in Effort to Raise Awareness for Violence Against Women
On August 20, the Canadian MPs participated in the "Hope in High Heels" campaign, where they paraded around a room in pink high heels to raise awareness about violence against women.
According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience physical or sexual violence in their life.
Male Canadian lawmakers of the Trudeau government in Canada have decided to stand up for women... albeit in a slightly idiosyncratic way and with a few additional inches to their usual stature.
On 20 April, Canadian MPs participated in the 'Hope in High Heels' campaign, where they paraded around a room in pink high heels to raise awareness about violence against women.
“Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. 'Hope in High Heels' is an event that spreads awareness about violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support of this important cause,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra tweeted.
You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel
The decision by MPs to parade in pink high heels as part of an effort to end violence against women
has sparked mixed reactions: some have praised the MPs for raising awareness about this important issue, whereas others argue that this display is a shallow gesture.
According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience physical or sexual violence in their life.