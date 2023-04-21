International
Live: NATO Chief Attends Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/china-creating-cyberweapons-able-to-seize-control-of-enemy-satellites---reports-1109723246.html
China Creating Cyberweapons Able to Seize Control of Enemy Satellites - Reports
China Creating Cyberweapons Able to Seize Control of Enemy Satellites - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is building high-tech cyberweapons to "seize control" of enemy satellites and make them unusable for data transmission and surveillance, including during critical moments of fighting, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing the leaked Pentagon documents.
2023-04-21T07:09+0000
2023-04-21T07:09+0000
world
china
cyberweapon
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107119/28/1071192832_0:9:1920:1089_1920x0_80_0_0_649200af92ee87de0c82e2e6b52cee2f.jpg
The report said that China's intention to develop such technologies was a key part of Beijing's target to control data transmission. The cyberweapons may allegedly imitate signals, which the enemy satellites receive from their operators, and gain full control over the satellites or cause operation failures in critical moments of fighting, according to the newspaper. Earlier in April, media reported that China would launch 12,992 satellites into orbit to rival SpaceX's Starlink constellation amid calls from the military community to speed up the creation of a national network. Beijing's fears were reportedly fueled in December 2022 when SpaceX said it would launch a project called Starshield, which would cater to national security needs. Chinese military researchers said it would be tantamount to install networked surveillance cameras around the globe. In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media. The leaked materials have disclosed some of Washington's highly classified military analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20181005/Hacking-Charges-Cyberweapons-NATO-Danger-1068610417.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/future-satellite-space-race-will-see-it-vying-for-control-of-war-zone-scientist-warns-1109382770.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107119/28/1071192832_228:0:1692:1098_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef617bf6f259672461e693a01b329c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
high-tech cyberweapons, data transmission and surveillance, enemy satellites
high-tech cyberweapons, data transmission and surveillance, enemy satellites

China Creating Cyberweapons Able to Seize Control of Enemy Satellites - Reports

07:09 GMT 21.04.2023
CC0 / / Earth, Sun
Earth, Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is building high-tech cyberweapons to "seize control" of enemy satellites and make them unusable for data transmission and surveillance, including during critical moments of fighting, media reported on Friday, citing the leaked Pentagon documents.
The report said that China's intention to develop such technologies was a key part of Beijing's target to control data transmission.
The cyberweapons may allegedly imitate signals, which the enemy satellites receive from their operators, and gain full control over the satellites or cause operation failures in critical moments of fighting, according to the newspaper.
Cybersecurity - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2018
US Hacking Charges, Sharing Cyberweapons With NATO Inflame Danger of ‘Real War’
5 October 2018, 00:10 GMT
Earlier in April, media reported that China would launch 12,992 satellites into orbit to rival SpaceX's Starlink constellation amid calls from the military community to speed up the creation of a national network. Beijing's fears were reportedly fueled in December 2022 when SpaceX said it would launch a project called Starshield, which would cater to national security needs. Chinese military researchers said it would be tantamount to install networked surveillance cameras around the globe.
Rendering of Meridian satellite. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
Science & Tech
Future 'Satellite' Space Race Will See IT Vying for 'Control of War Zone,' Scientist Warns
12 April, 17:00 GMT
In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media. The leaked materials have disclosed some of Washington's highly classified military analysis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала