International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/chinas-peoples-liberation-army-to-start-3-day-naval-drills-on-friday-1109720457.html
China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills
China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills
China’s People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.
2023-04-21T05:12+0000
2023-04-21T05:18+0000
military
china
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315707_0:301:3072:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_6dadf8ff151ccc17f5a1a6b491d29704.jpg
The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23. A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills. There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/chinese-forces-successfully-fulfilled-all-tasks-set-during-drills-near-taiwan-military-1109322234.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315707_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1dc2d4b5a77ef2a19592347cb1f630f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china’s people's liberation army, naval drills, south china sea
china’s people's liberation army, naval drills, south china sea

China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills

05:12 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 21.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinSailors stand on the deck of the new type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy as it participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Sailors stand on the deck of the new type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy as it participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China’s People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.
The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23. A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills.
There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises.
A J-20 stealth fighter of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) takes part in drills near Taiwan on August 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
Military
Chinese Forces Successfully Fulfilled All Tasks Set During Drills Near Taiwan: Military
10 April, 12:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала