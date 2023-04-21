https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/chinas-peoples-liberation-army-to-start-3-day-naval-drills-on-friday-1109720457.html
China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills
China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills
China’s People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.
2023-04-21T05:12+0000
2023-04-21T05:12+0000
2023-04-21T05:18+0000
military
china
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315707_0:301:3072:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_6dadf8ff151ccc17f5a1a6b491d29704.jpg
The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23. A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills. There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/chinese-forces-successfully-fulfilled-all-tasks-set-during-drills-near-taiwan-military-1109322234.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315707_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1dc2d4b5a77ef2a19592347cb1f630f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china’s people's liberation army, naval drills, south china sea
china’s people's liberation army, naval drills, south china sea
China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills
05:12 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 21.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China’s People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.
The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23. A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills.
There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises
.