China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills

China’s People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.

The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23. A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills. There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises.

