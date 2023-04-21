https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/four-russians-missing-after-fishing-boat-caught-fire-off-ulsan-remained-on-board--rescuers-1109717419.html

Four Russians Missing After Fishing Boat Caught Fire Off Ulsan Remained on Board

Four Russians Missing After Fishing Boat Caught Fire Off Ulsan Remained on Board

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Four crew members of Russia's Kaltan fishing boat that caught fire off South Korea's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan early Friday... 21.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-21T02:33+0000

2023-04-21T02:33+0000

2023-04-21T02:30+0000

asia

russians

fishing boat

fire

vladivostok

south korea

coast guard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103072/62/1030726219_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2a83696440499449b014266e00feb8.jpg

"Twenty-one crew members moved to life rafts and from them to [South] Korean rescue vessels," the spokesperson said. Citing the South Korea's Coast Guard, local media reported earlier Friday that a Russian fishing boat with 25 crew members aboard, all Russians, and carrying some 100 tonnes of seafood in waters off Ulsan, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Seoul, caught fire while sailing back to Russia. The Coast Guard sent rescue ships after receiving a distress call and saved 21 crew members, 19 of them were unharmed, and 2 sustained minor injuries. Another four crew members went missing.A spokesperson for the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik that the fishing boat's name was Kaltan, and it was from the city of Vladivostok.

vladivostok

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ulsan coastline; south korea, kaltan fishing boat; fire; four russian crew members; south korean coast guard