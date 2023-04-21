International
G7 Currently Not Discussing Complete Ban on Exports to Russia
15:28 GMT 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankAn interior view shows the European Commission headquarters
An interior view shows the European Commission headquarters
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
