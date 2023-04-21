https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/g7-currently-not-discussing-complete-ban-on-exports-to-russia-1109743129.html

G7 Currently Not Discussing Complete Ban on Exports to Russia

The issue of a complete ban on exports to Russia has not yet been discussed by the G7, a senior EU official said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported citing sources in the Japanese government, that the G7 is considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia. The discussion of such an issue should not be ruled out in the future, the official added.

