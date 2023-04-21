https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/iaea-chief-says-deeply-concerned-over-situation-at-zaporozhye-npp-1109750710.html

IAEA Chief Says 'Deeply Concerned' Over Situation at Zaporozhye NPP

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is concerned about the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

In late March, Grossi visited the ZNPP for the second time since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. He inspected the ZNPP together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff "to assess first-hand the serious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility and underline the urgent need to protect it," the IAEA said. The agency's recent reports emphasize "the serious nuclear safety and security risks facing Europe's largest nuclear power plant," the IAEA secretary general added. Moreover, the IAEA experts have detected significant damage to windows in the turbine hall of Unit 4 of the ZNPP, the statement read. The agency believes that the previously reported landmines explosions could not have caused these defects. Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi first visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.

