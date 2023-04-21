International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/kiev-pechersk-lavra-monastery-building-sealed-by-ukrainian-police-1109727531.html
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Monastery Building Sealed by Ukrainian Police
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Monastery Building Sealed by Ukrainian Police
One of the buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery in the Ukrainian capital has been sealed by police, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on Friday, adding that people were allowed inside only after presenting ID.
2023-04-21T09:13+0000
2023-04-21T09:13+0000
world
ukraine
police
monastery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108934648_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e30c3c158cfa4bd52ab9cd083453dd24.jpg
"Building 44 of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is sealed. People are allowed inside only with passports," the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on social media. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has confirmed that the building was sealed after an inspection during which breaches of fire safety regulations were found. Tensions between Kiev and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) escalated after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. UOC monks were ordered to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between a Ukrainian cultural organization and the UOC, by March 29 for violating the terms of the lease. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). Many of the UOC clerics do not recognize the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and are defying the eviction order.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230401/vicegerent-of-kiev-pechersk-lavra-says-ukrainian-authorities-sent-him-under-house-arrest-1109025125.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108934648_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d48f1b2e2644d9b80371b895b701a5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kiev-pechersk lavra monastery, union of orthodox journalists, sealed by police
kiev-pechersk lavra monastery, union of orthodox journalists, sealed by police

Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Monastery Building Sealed by Ukrainian Police

09:13 GMT 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / StringerA general view shows the Uspensky Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 16, 2018.
A general view shows the Uspensky Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 16, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery in the Ukrainian capital has been sealed by police, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on Friday, adding that people were allowed inside only after presenting ID.
"Building 44 of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is sealed. People are allowed inside only with passports," the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on social media.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has confirmed that the building was sealed after an inspection during which breaches of fire safety regulations were found.
A general view shows the Uspensky Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 16, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
World
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Vicegerent Says Ukrainian Authorities Put Him Under House Arrest
1 April, 09:14 GMT
Tensions between Kiev and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) escalated after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. UOC monks were ordered to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between a Ukrainian cultural organization and the UOC, by March 29 for violating the terms of the lease. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). Many of the UOC clerics do not recognize the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and are defying the eviction order.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала