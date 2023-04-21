https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/michelle-obama-relieved-her-family-no-longer-living-inside-white-house-1109716841.html

Michelle Obama ‘Relieved’ Her Family No Longer Living Inside White House

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed late Wednesday she feels “relief” that she and her family are no longer living at the White House.

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed late Wednesday she feels “relief” that she and her family are no longer living at the White House. Obama explained during an appearance with late-night host Jimmy Fallon that she and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, were not invited back to the White House after former President Donald Trump was elected.The Chicago native said she “wasn’t invited” to the White House since she left, before adding “oh, shade” prompting Fallon to laugh. Obama explained she and her husband were invited back to the White House in September of last year, under President Joe Biden’s term, to hang their official portraits. Biden served as vice president during the Obama years.“These portraits had been done for a long, long time,” said Obama. “[The ceremony] is also a chance for the staff to come back and reminisce and to be together, it’s a ritual. So it was good to see everybody. It was good to see all of the staff.”“My girls lived longer in the White House longer than they lived in any house, so that’s where they grew up.”But when asked by Fallon if she “ever has dreams that she still lives there” Obama cried out, “Oh, no!” She subsequently apologized for her own reaction.Obama also revealed that her husband, the former president, was leaving Biden’s inauguration, and made the mistake of walking to the first car of the presidential motorcade before he was stopped by his own security. The couple were then directed to their car, which was in the back of the line, as the motorcade fell in descending order."But the thing was, we were so glad to get in that back motorcade and to go home to our house," Obama remarked. "That's the progress of democracy. You do your time. You pass it on. You let the next president lead. It's kind of a relief."

