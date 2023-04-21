https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/more-than-60-liberal-groups-call-on-democratic-senator-dianne-feinstein-to-resign-1109750479.html

More Than 60 Liberal Groups Call on Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein to Resign

More Than 60 Liberal Groups Call on Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein to Resign

More than 60 liberal groups in California have signed a letter asking the oldest living senator to resign on Friday

2023-04-21T21:34+0000

2023-04-21T21:34+0000

2023-04-21T21:34+0000

americas

dianne feinstein

us politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102286/85/1022868572_0:0:3296:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_d05f647b2b0ef76c2f768682268e018b.jpg

More than 60 progressive grassroots groups have formed a coalition asking Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign. The letter includes more than 100,000 Californians who have asked the female senator to step down and focus on her health which has prompted her absence.Feinstein is 89 years old and is the longest-serving female senator in US history. She has already decided not to run again in the year 2024. The coalition, however, has called for her immediate resignation.“Complications from your illness threaten [your] storied legacy. Your absences hobble the elected Democratic Senate majority from doing the work of the people of California and our nation,” the groups wrote.Those who penned the letter include Activate America, Berkeley Now, Change Begins With ME, Democracy Action Marin, Feminists in Action Los Angeles, Generation Blue, and members of the Indivisible movement.Feinstein had announced her plans to step down temporarily on April 12.Feinstein’s absence from Washington, DC as the Senate Judiciary Committee remains gridlocked on issues that evenly divide Republicans and Democrats. Were Feinstein to be present the Democrats would have an 11-10 majority on the Committee.Earlier this week, Senate Republicans blocked requests from Democrats to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Committee with a temporary fill-in, driving the Senate gridlock into further upheaval. Democrats are hoping to confirm as many of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees as possible while they control the Committee.The gridlocked Committee is also unable to allow Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) to subpoena witnesses for an investigation into the Supreme Court’s ethics rules and reports that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted favors from Texas billionaire Harlan Crow and failed to disclose them on public forms.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

dianne feinstein, senate votes held up, coalition against feinstein, will feinstein resign, step down, retire, quit