https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/moscow-decision-of-4-eu-states-to-limit-grain-exports-from-ukraine-blow-to-kiev-1109727910.html

Moscow: Decision of 4 EU States to Limit Grain Exports From Ukraine Blow to Kiev

Moscow: Decision of 4 EU States to Limit Grain Exports From Ukraine Blow to Kiev

The decision of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria to limit grain exports from Ukraine is a blow to the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2023-04-21T09:17+0000

2023-04-21T09:17+0000

2023-04-21T09:17+0000

world

ukraine

grain

food

hungary

slovakia

bulgaria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg

"The Zelensky regime received another blow from its closest Eastern European 'friends' — Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria that, due to the protests of their own farmers and falling domestic prices, temporarily stopped the export of Ukrainian grain and are going to include its other agricultural products in the black list," the ministry said in a statement. Romania intends to follow the example of these states, the statement added.The EU has been engaged in various initiatives to help Ukraine export its agricultural goods amid the conflict in the country, which caused disruptions in supply chains and raised concerns about a large-scale food crisis. However, the measures contributed to cheap Ukrainian grain flooding central and eastern European countries, causing prices to collapse there. For this reason, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria have temporarily banned food imports from Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/food-bans-and-possible-grain-deal-suspension-to-curb-ukraines-profits-1109662415.html

ukraine

hungary

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

limit grain exports from ukraine, poland, slovakia, hungary and bulgaria to limit grain exports