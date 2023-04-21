https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/moscow-nato-promises-membership-to-ukraine-to-motivate-kiev-to-fulfill-alliance-tasks-1109745705.html

Moscow: NATO Promises Membership to Ukraine to Motivate Kiev to Fulfill Alliance Tasks

Moscow: NATO Promises Membership to Ukraine to Motivate Kiev to Fulfill Alliance Tasks

NATO promises to provide Ukraine with membership in the alliance in order to motivate it to fulfill the alliance's tasks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2023-04-21T18:25+0000

2023-04-21T18:25+0000

2023-04-21T18:25+0000

nato

russia-nato showdown

ukraine

nato membership

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104265/72/1042657265_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8725976531575e05d9fbd9edf03a81.jpg

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that all allies have agreed that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance. "NATO sets itself the goal of 'defeating' Russia in Ukraine, and in order to motivate Kiev, it promises that after the end of the conflict, the country can be accepted into the alliance. Such statements are short-sighted and simply dangerous. This may lead to the final collapse of the European security system," Zakharova said in a statement.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine to becoma a nato member, russia reacts on ukraine to be in nato, maria zakharova comments about ukraine to join nato