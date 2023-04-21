https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/moscow-nato-promises-membership-to-ukraine-to-motivate-kiev-to-fulfill-alliance-tasks-1109745705.html
Moscow: NATO Promises Membership to Ukraine to Motivate Kiev to Fulfill Alliance Tasks
Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that all allies have agreed that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance. "NATO sets itself the goal of 'defeating' Russia in Ukraine, and in order to motivate Kiev, it promises that after the end of the conflict, the country can be accepted into the alliance. Such statements are short-sighted and simply dangerous. This may lead to the final collapse of the European security system," Zakharova said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO promises to provide Ukraine with membership in the alliance in order to motivate it to fulfill the alliance's tasks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that all allies have agreed
that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance.
"NATO sets itself the goal of 'defeating' Russia in Ukraine, and in order to motivate Kiev, it promises that after the end of the conflict, the country can be accepted into the alliance. Such statements are short-sighted and simply dangerous. This may lead to the final collapse of the European security system," Zakharova said in a statement.