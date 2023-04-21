International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle and viral stories on social media, gossip and celebrity news, photos, videos, and more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/musk-says-spacex-can-be-ready-for-second-starship-flight-test-in-1-to-2-months-1109751262.html
Musk Says SpaceX Can Be Ready for Second Starship Flight Test in 1 to 2 Months
Musk Says SpaceX Can Be Ready for Second Starship Flight Test in 1 to 2 Months
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that the company should be ready for another test launch of its Starship and Super Heavy rocket system in a month or two.
2023-04-21T23:13+0000
2023-04-21T23:14+0000
beyond politics
spacex
starship
elon musk
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109679971_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_514001384777a3581f18c38d2259edf5.jpg
"Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months," Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday. Musk said SpaceX will need to repair the launch pad after the first flight test on Thursday created a big crater underneath the launch mount in Starbase, Texas. Three months ago, according to Musk, SpaceX started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount, but it was not ready in time for the first launch. Musk added that the Starship team thought, based on data from a static fire test, that the original base underneath the launchpad would make it through the first launch. In early February, SpaceX conducted a static fire test of 31 of the 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster at 50% thrust. On Thursday, SpaceX carried out the first combined launch of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy first stage booster. The spacecraft was deliberately blown up during the test flight after it began to lose altitude when multiple engines failed. The spacecraft climbed to an apogee of about 39 kilometers (24 miles) over the Gulf of Mexico, which is the highest point any Starship spacecraft has reached to-date in the program's history. The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars and beyond. The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system and return to Earth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/spacexs-starship-launch-ends-with-midair-explosion-after-engine-failure-1109713275.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109679971_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fc369d8998e812ff9cef658479b5842.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex starship, spacex rocket blows up, next spacex launch
spacex starship, spacex rocket blows up, next spacex launch

Musk Says SpaceX Can Be Ready for Second Starship Flight Test in 1 to 2 Months

23:13 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 23:14 GMT 21.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Eric GayVisitors look on as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands ready for a scheduled launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Visitors look on as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands ready for a scheduled launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX can be ready for a second flight test of the Starship and Super Heavy rocket system in one to two months, company founder Elon Musk said in a statement.
"Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months," Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Musk said SpaceX will need to repair the launch pad after the first flight test on Thursday created a big crater underneath the launch mount in Starbase, Texas.
Three months ago, according to Musk, SpaceX started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount, but it was not ready in time for the first launch. Musk added that the Starship team thought, based on data from a static fire test, that the original base underneath the launchpad would make it through the first launch.
In early February, SpaceX conducted a static fire test of 31 of the 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster at 50% thrust.
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Beyond Politics
SpaceX’s Starship Launch Ends With Midair Explosion After Engine Failure
Yesterday, 21:13 GMT
On Thursday, SpaceX carried out the first combined launch of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy first stage booster. The spacecraft was deliberately blown up during the test flight after it began to lose altitude when multiple engines failed. The spacecraft climbed to an apogee of about 39 kilometers (24 miles) over the Gulf of Mexico, which is the highest point any Starship spacecraft has reached to-date in the program's history.
The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars and beyond. The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system and return to Earth.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала