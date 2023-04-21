https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/musk-says-spacex-can-be-ready-for-second-starship-flight-test-in-1-to-2-months-1109751262.html

Musk Says SpaceX Can Be Ready for Second Starship Flight Test in 1 to 2 Months

Musk Says SpaceX Can Be Ready for Second Starship Flight Test in 1 to 2 Months

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that the company should be ready for another test launch of its Starship and Super Heavy rocket system in a month or two.

2023-04-21T23:13+0000

2023-04-21T23:13+0000

2023-04-21T23:14+0000

beyond politics

spacex

starship

elon musk

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109679971_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_514001384777a3581f18c38d2259edf5.jpg

"Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months," Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday. Musk said SpaceX will need to repair the launch pad after the first flight test on Thursday created a big crater underneath the launch mount in Starbase, Texas. Three months ago, according to Musk, SpaceX started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount, but it was not ready in time for the first launch. Musk added that the Starship team thought, based on data from a static fire test, that the original base underneath the launchpad would make it through the first launch. In early February, SpaceX conducted a static fire test of 31 of the 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster at 50% thrust. On Thursday, SpaceX carried out the first combined launch of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy first stage booster. The spacecraft was deliberately blown up during the test flight after it began to lose altitude when multiple engines failed. The spacecraft climbed to an apogee of about 39 kilometers (24 miles) over the Gulf of Mexico, which is the highest point any Starship spacecraft has reached to-date in the program's history. The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars and beyond. The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system and return to Earth.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/spacexs-starship-launch-ends-with-midair-explosion-after-engine-failure-1109713275.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spacex starship, spacex rocket blows up, next spacex launch