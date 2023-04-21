International
Live: NATO Chief Attends Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday 21 April. The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, will focus on the present state of the conflict in Ukraine and the prospects of supplying additional military assistance to Kiev.The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at Ramstein Air Base in January, with defense ministers from some 50 countries taking part in the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place in January at the Ramstein Air Base in south-western Germany, with defense ministers from some 50 countries taking part in the event.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday 21 April.
The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, will focus on the present state of the conflict in Ukraine and the prospects of supplying additional military assistance to Kiev.
The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at Ramstein Air Base in January, with defense ministers from some 50 countries taking part in the event.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
