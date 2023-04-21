https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/nuclear-missile-buildup-by-us-allies-aimed-at-achieving-global-superiority-over-russia-prc-moscow-1109743034.html

Missile Buildup by US, Allies Aimed at Achieving Global Superiority Over Russia, China - Moscow

Missile Buildup by US, Allies Aimed at Achieving Global Superiority Over Russia, China - Moscow

Russia suspended its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in late February in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase used by... 21.04.2023, Sputnik International

The global arms race, including in the area of strategic missile weaponry, is spinning out of control, with the US and its major allies seeking to achieve superiority over Russia and China, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov has said.Mashkov, the former chairman of the Missile Technology Control Regime, a multilateral grouping of nations seeking to limit the proliferation of missiles and missile technology, warned that today, "in essence, we are witnessing a missile arms race with consequences that are very difficult to predict.""Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in improving missile technologies. This process is becoming uncontrollable," the diplomat said.At the same time, efforts are being taken by some nations to redistribute the strategic balance of power related to intercontinental ballistic missiles."Strategic offensive weapons are being modernized at a rapid pace. The People's Republic of China is actively building up its missile capabilities. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has recently broken into the club of ICBM powers. The 'threshold' countries - Israel, India, Pakistan - have not abandoned the idea of creating missiles with a range beyond 5,500 km," Mashkov said.

