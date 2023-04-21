https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/photo-norwegian-woman-finds-tucked-away-viking-treasure-trove-while-cleaning-house-1109720148.html

Photo: Norwegian Woman Finds Tucked Away Viking Treasure Trove While Cleaning House

Photo: Norwegian Woman Finds Tucked Away Viking Treasure Trove While Cleaning House

The set of 50-gram bars made of local iron and forged according to a set standard was most likely used as a means of payment.

2023-04-21T08:13+0000

2023-04-21T08:13+0000

2023-04-21T08:13+0000

science & tech

norway

scandinavia

vikings

middle ages

archeology

history

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102388/55/1023885580_0:0:3045:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_2299bcccd437a331cd4068d0e9ebea98.jpg

The basement of a house in Valdres, central Norway, turned out to be the discovery site of a Viking-era treasure trove consisting of a total of 32 iron bars.Grete Margot Sorum, a local resident, stumbled upon this find while cleaning her parents' cellar.According to Sorum, her father initially found the bars when he dug out a well by the house in the 1980s and tucked them away in an inconspicuous corner.The iron bars were initially found near the historic King's Road in Aurdal, Valdres. Experts believe that someone buried the artifacts in a cache a thousand years ago in order to return for them later on.The long metal objects are all roughly the same size, and weigh approximately 50 grams each, which indicates that they were used as a means of payment, common in the Iron Age and in the early Middle Ages. Made using local iron, they were all produced according to a set standard. Additionally, the objects' ends contain holes."This indicates that they were tied together in a bundle," Mildri Een Eide, an archaeologist at Innlandet County, told local media.For some time, Valdres was an important industrial hub, from where tons of iron were shipped to other parts of Norway and Scandinavia for export, especially to Denmark. Nevertheless, it has been more than a hundred years since bars like these were found there.Kjetil Loftsgarden, an archeologist and associate professor at Oslo's Museum of Cultural History which took in the relics, argued that such finds are rare these days.Sorum and her family are glad the iron bars are being preserved and find the discovery quite special and exciting.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/two-large-viking-stashes-from-harald-bluetooth-era-unearthed-in-denmark-1109679274.html

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

viking treasure, viking stash, middle ages, viking age, iron production, archeological find