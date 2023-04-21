https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/railway-strike-cripples-germanys-train-service--1109720554.html

Railway Strike Cripples Germany's Train Service

Railway Strike Cripples Germany's Train Service

On Friday, rail workers went on strike in Germany, with workers demanding a rise in pay to match inflation, leading national operator Deutsche Bahn's services mostly to a halt in its service.

Rail workers have staged a walkout in Germany, demanding inflation-busting pay raises. The strike has brought the national operator Deutsche Bahn's services to a grinding halt.The EVG union organized the strike, which was scheduled to last from 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) to 11 a.m., but the train system was expected to be affected all day.The union, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12-percent pay hike, or at least 650 euros ($715) more per month. Deutsche Bahn has offered 5% and one-time payments of up to 2,500 euros.In March, two of Germany's largest trade unions, Verdi and EVG, launched a nationwide transportation strike, leading to mass cancellations of trains, flights and buses all over the country. Workers demanded higher wages amid mounting inflation and rising energy and food prices.In February 2023, food prices jumped 21.8% year-on-year, while energy prices increased by 19.1% over the same time span, official statistics revealed.

