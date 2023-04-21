International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/railway-strike-cripples-germanys-train-service--1109720554.html
Railway Strike Cripples Germany's Train Service
Railway Strike Cripples Germany's Train Service
On Friday, rail workers went on strike in Germany, with workers demanding a rise in pay to match inflation, leading national operator Deutsche Bahn's services mostly to a halt in its service.
2023-04-21T08:36+0000
2023-04-21T08:40+0000
world
germany
strike
rail
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103879/34/1038793475_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_5c161a46d8ed21e583429995470044ab.jpg
Rail workers have staged a walkout in Germany, demanding inflation-busting pay raises. The strike has brought the national operator Deutsche Bahn's services to a grinding halt.The EVG union organized the strike, which was scheduled to last from 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) to 11 a.m., but the train system was expected to be affected all day.The union, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12-percent pay hike, or at least 650 euros ($715) more per month. Deutsche Bahn has offered 5% and one-time payments of up to 2,500 euros.In March, two of Germany's largest trade unions, Verdi and EVG, launched a nationwide transportation strike, leading to mass cancellations of trains, flights and buses all over the country. Workers demanded higher wages amid mounting inflation and rising energy and food prices.In February 2023, food prices jumped 21.8% year-on-year, while energy prices increased by 19.1% over the same time span, official statistics revealed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/mass-strike-to-stymie-transport-services-throughout-germany-1108813842.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103879/34/1038793475_320:0:5440:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_92baf675ed7a2ee972c3ed6163eb474f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rail workers went on strike, halt train service, deutsche bahn's services
rail workers went on strike, halt train service, deutsche bahn's services

Railway Strike Cripples Germany's Train Service

08:36 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 08:40 GMT 21.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Oliver BergA police car passes the central railway station in Cologne, Germany. (File)
A police car passes the central railway station in Cologne, Germany. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Oliver Berg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Friday’s rail strike was set to dovetail another recent walkout at four German airports - Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart - by members of the Verdi union that began Thursday.
Rail workers have staged a walkout in Germany, demanding inflation-busting pay raises. The strike has brought the national operator Deutsche Bahn's services to a grinding halt.
The EVG union organized the strike, which was scheduled to last from 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) to 11 a.m., but the train system was expected to be affected all day.
The union, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12-percent pay hike, or at least 650 euros ($715) more per month.
Deutsche Bahn has offered 5% and one-time payments of up to 2,500 euros.
Freight trains stand still at a train station in Hagen, western Germany, at the start of Germany's longest rail strike on Monday, May 4, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
World
Mass Strike to Stymie Transport Services Throughout Germany
27 March, 06:13 GMT
In March, two of Germany's largest trade unions, Verdi and EVG, launched a nationwide transportation strike, leading to mass cancellations of trains, flights and buses all over the country. Workers demanded higher wages amid mounting inflation and rising energy and food prices.
In February 2023, food prices jumped 21.8% year-on-year, while energy prices increased by 19.1% over the same time span, official statistics revealed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала