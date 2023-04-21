International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/robert-f-kennedy-jr-is-here-to-shake-up-the-2024-election-1109714845.html
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Buzzfeed shutting down its news sector, and reports indicating Alec Baldwin will not be charged for his on set shooting.
2023-04-21T04:01+0000
2023-04-21T11:13+0000
the backstory
radio
louisiana
irs
gop
democrats
kkk
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109714687_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cacfba62250bfac4b936c143d615a0.png
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Buzzfeed shutting down its news sector, and reports indicating Alec Baldwin will not be charged for his on set shooting.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Biden Crime Family, Two Whistleblowers, and Old School DemocratsElbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Chicago Youth are Out of Control, Modern Democrat Policies Will Never Work, and The Need for Tougher Penalties for CrimeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the disappearance of classic liberal Democrats, two whistleblowers coming out to expose Biden's corruption, and how the 2024 election is shaping up. Jim discussed the recent IRS whistleblower and how the IRS has not gone after Hunter Biden yet. Jim explained his pleasure in seeing Robert F. Kennedy enter the 2024 Presidential race and the policies Robert F. Kennedy Jr spoke about. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about RFK Jr bringing excitement to the 2024 Presidential race, the new Chicago Mayor, and what Louisiana voters are worried about. Elbert talked about the out of control young people in Chicago and the need for more prosecutions of young criminals. Elbert spoke about the 2024 election and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's chances of defeating Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
louisiana
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109714687_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b194690175bffa412eccc6ab95553e72.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, what did alec baldwin do, is alec baldwin innocent, hunter biden crimes, robert f. kennedy jr policies, what louisiana voters are worried about
the backstory, what did alec baldwin do, is alec baldwin innocent, hunter biden crimes, robert f. kennedy jr policies, what louisiana voters are worried about

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election

04:01 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 21.04.2023)
The Backstory
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Buzzfeed shutting down its news sector, and reports indicating Alec Baldwin will not be charged for his on set shooting.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Biden Crime Family, Two Whistleblowers, and Old School Democrats

Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Chicago Youth are Out of Control, Modern Democrat Policies Will Never Work, and The Need for Tougher Penalties for Crime

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the disappearance of classic liberal Democrats, two whistleblowers coming out to expose Biden's corruption, and how the 2024 election is shaping up. Jim discussed the recent IRS whistleblower and how the IRS has not gone after Hunter Biden yet. Jim explained his pleasure in seeing Robert F. Kennedy enter the 2024 Presidential race and the policies Robert F. Kennedy Jr spoke about.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about RFK Jr bringing excitement to the 2024 Presidential race, the new Chicago Mayor, and what Louisiana voters are worried about. Elbert talked about the out of control young people in Chicago and the need for more prosecutions of young criminals. Elbert spoke about the 2024 election and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's chances of defeating Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала