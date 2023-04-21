https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/robert-f-kennedy-jr-is-here-to-shake-up-the-2024-election-1109714845.html

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Here to Shake Up the 2024 Election

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Buzzfeed shutting down its news sector, and reports indicating Alec Baldwin will not be charged for his on set shooting.

Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Biden Crime Family, Two Whistleblowers, and Old School DemocratsElbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Chicago Youth are Out of Control, Modern Democrat Policies Will Never Work, and The Need for Tougher Penalties for CrimeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the disappearance of classic liberal Democrats, two whistleblowers coming out to expose Biden's corruption, and how the 2024 election is shaping up. Jim discussed the recent IRS whistleblower and how the IRS has not gone after Hunter Biden yet. Jim explained his pleasure in seeing Robert F. Kennedy enter the 2024 Presidential race and the policies Robert F. Kennedy Jr spoke about. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about RFK Jr bringing excitement to the 2024 Presidential race, the new Chicago Mayor, and what Louisiana voters are worried about. Elbert talked about the out of control young people in Chicago and the need for more prosecutions of young criminals. Elbert spoke about the 2024 election and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's chances of defeating Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

