https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/russia-creates-1st-jet-powered-kamikaze-drone-equipped-with-ai-computer-vision--developer-1109735950.html
Russia Creates 1st Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drone Equipped With AI, Computer Vision- Developer
Russia Creates 1st Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drone Equipped With AI, Computer Vision- Developer
Russia's Unmanned Vehicles company has created a prototype of the country's first jet-powered FPV (first person view) Kamikaze drone of the K-5 aircraft type equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, in Moscow, the developer said on Friday.
2023-04-21T11:43+0000
2023-04-21T11:43+0000
2023-04-21T11:43+0000
military
russia
drone
kamikaze
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16054/64/160546454_0:1:800:451_1920x0_80_0_0_6c971beee22d0142075390dda35b0f7d.jpg
"We made the UAV jet-powered in order to get speed. The maneuvering capabilities allow it to move at such a speed. In addition, the UAV is equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, it works within the framework of thermal signatures and within the framework of images," the developer said at a presentation at the All-Russia Exhibition Center, or VDNKh, in Moscow. The drone is equipped with a turbojet power system that allows traveling up to 90 kilometers (56 miles). The maximum speed of the device reaches 400 kilometers per hour (249 miles per hour), with the payload weight of 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds). Components and production, with the exception of the engine, are Russian-made.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221020/uavs-used-in-ukraine-are-manufactured-in-russia-west-inventing-fake-pretext---polyanskiy-1102437306.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16054/64/160546454_100:0:701:451_1920x0_80_0_0_f2d17ba67d56d9e0e8ab5e17e4912269.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kamikaze drone, first jet-powered fpv, artificial intelligence
kamikaze drone, first jet-powered fpv, artificial intelligence
Russia Creates 1st Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drone Equipped With AI, Computer Vision- Developer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Unmanned Vehicles company has created a prototype of the country's first jet-powered FPV (first person view) Kamikaze drone of the K-5 aircraft type equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, in Moscow, the developer said on Friday.
"We made the UAV jet-powered in order to get speed. The maneuvering capabilities allow it to move at such a speed. In addition, the UAV
is equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, it works within the framework of thermal signatures and within the framework of images," the developer said at a presentation at the All-Russia Exhibition Center, or VDNKh, in Moscow.
20 October 2022, 04:07 GMT
The drone is equipped with a turbojet power system that allows traveling up to 90 kilometers (56 miles). The maximum speed of the device reaches 400 kilometers per hour (249 miles per hour), with the payload weight of 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds). Components and production, with the exception of the engine, are Russian-made.