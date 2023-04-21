International
Russia Creates 1st Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drone Equipped With AI, Computer Vision- Developer
Russia's Unmanned Vehicles company has created a prototype of the country's first jet-powered FPV (first person view) Kamikaze drone of the K-5 aircraft type equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, in Moscow, the developer said on Friday.
"We made the UAV jet-powered in order to get speed. The maneuvering capabilities allow it to move at such a speed. In addition, the UAV is equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, it works within the framework of thermal signatures and within the framework of images," the developer said at a presentation at the All-Russia Exhibition Center, or VDNKh, in Moscow. The drone is equipped with a turbojet power system that allows traveling up to 90 kilometers (56 miles). The maximum speed of the device reaches 400 kilometers per hour (249 miles per hour), with the payload weight of 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds). Components and production, with the exception of the engine, are Russian-made.
11:43 GMT 21.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Unmanned Vehicles company has created a prototype of the country's first jet-powered FPV (first person view) Kamikaze drone of the K-5 aircraft type equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, in Moscow, the developer said on Friday.
"We made the UAV jet-powered in order to get speed. The maneuvering capabilities allow it to move at such a speed. In addition, the UAV is equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, it works within the framework of thermal signatures and within the framework of images," the developer said at a presentation at the All-Russia Exhibition Center, or VDNKh, in Moscow.
The drone is equipped with a turbojet power system that allows traveling up to 90 kilometers (56 miles). The maximum speed of the device reaches 400 kilometers per hour (249 miles per hour), with the payload weight of 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds). Components and production, with the exception of the engine, are Russian-made.
