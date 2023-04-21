International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/seven-shops-in-amsterdam-ordered-to-close-for-selling-drugs-illegally---reports-1109719861.html
Seven Shops in Amsterdam Ordered to Close for Selling Drugs Illegally - Reports
Seven Shops in Amsterdam Ordered to Close for Selling Drugs Illegally - Reports
Seven souvenir and tobacco shops in Amsterdam have been ordered to close for possessing and selling hemp joints illegally, Dutch newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the statement of the Amsterdam municipality.
2023-04-21T05:07+0000
2023-04-21T05:07+0000
world
netherlands
amsterdam
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_0:117:1920:1197_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8c6e2bc0d21bb461e6aa7ef6fbaea0.jpg
According to the report, a police investigation has uncovered that these shops possessed a significant quantity of hemp joints. The city said that the sale of these items is only allowed in coffee shops under strict health and safety regulations. The municipality noted that "trafficking, use and presence of drugs have a negative effect on public order" as it could lead to "insecurity for passers-by and local residents due to nuisance and the attraction of the store to criminal activity," the media quoted the statement. The shops rejected accusations that they violated any laws by selling any prohibited items, saying that referring to the items in question as "joints" was incorrect, a shops' attorney told the newspaper.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/amsterdam-launches-new-campaign-to-warn-off-unruly-british-tourists-1108930201.html
netherlands
amsterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_84:0:1836:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_15395e1f54d32ca5bab6f1239f48a5fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
selling drugs illegally, souvenir and tobacco shops in amsterdam, selling hemp joints illegally
selling drugs illegally, souvenir and tobacco shops in amsterdam, selling hemp joints illegally

Seven Shops in Amsterdam Ordered to Close for Selling Drugs Illegally - Reports

05:07 GMT 21.04.2023
© Photo : Pixabay/Laura Montagnani View on water channel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
View on water channel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© Photo : Pixabay/Laura Montagnani
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven souvenir and tobacco shops in Amsterdam have been ordered to close for possessing and selling hemp joints illegally, Dutch newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the statement of the Amsterdam municipality.
According to the report, a police investigation has uncovered that these shops possessed a significant quantity of hemp joints. The city said that the sale of these items is only allowed in coffee shops under strict health and safety regulations.
The municipality noted that "trafficking, use and presence of drugs have a negative effect on public order" as it could lead to "insecurity for passers-by and local residents due to nuisance and the attraction of the store to criminal activity," the media quoted the statement.
In this Friday March 29, 2019, file image tourists bathing in a red glow emanating from the windows and peep shows' neon lights are packed shoulder to shoulder as they shuffle through the alleys in Amsterdam's red light district, Netherlands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
World
Amsterdam Launches New Campaign to Warn Off Unruly British Tourists
29 March, 15:37 GMT
The shops rejected accusations that they violated any laws by selling any prohibited items, saying that referring to the items in question as "joints" was incorrect, a shops' attorney told the newspaper.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала