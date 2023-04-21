https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/spacex-explosion-rfk-jr-announces-white-house-bid-commanders-sale-1109712582.html

SpaceX Explosion, RFK Jr. Announces White House Bid, Commanders Sale

SpaceX Explosion, RFK Jr. Announces White House Bid, Commanders Sale

SpaceX's rocket experiences an "unscheduled disassembly," and questions linger about how to balance health, trust, and political service.

SpaceX Explosion, RFK Jr. Announces White House Bid, Commanders Sale SpaceX’s rocket experiences an “unscheduled disassembly,” and questions linger about how to balance health, trust, and political service.

China government scholar at Tongji University and independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts to Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks on the US relationship with China, how new mortgage fee structures illustrate the way public money is always used to backstop risky moves by finance giants, Canada’s prime minister saying his country will never meet NATO's defense spending target, and what to expect from the current unrest in Sudan.Activist, former educator, and host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign kickoff in Boston, how the response to his campaign has differed from mainstream media portrayals, how the Kennedy campaign will have to level with his more controversial opinions, and where a possible base of support for Kennedy could come from.Political scientist and cohost of the podcast American Exception Dr. Aaron Good discusses the treatment of Jack Teixeira as an accused leaker in the mainstream media, how corporate media has celebrated journalists cooperating with the government in tracking down Teixeira, the hacking of right-wing provocateur Matt Walsh's Twitter, the end of legacy bluechecks on Twitter, the debate over the debt ceiling, Sy Hersh's latest article on claims the Ukrainian president embezzled $400 million in US military aid, and parallels between the upcoming 2024 and the 1968 presidential elections.Creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports Nate Wallace discusses the prospects for the sale of the Washignton Commanders, who is bidding to own the team, how Jeffrey Epstein is connected to one of the bidders, and what foreign capital might be behind the sale.The Misfits also discuss a man forcing a flight to deplane over a crying baby, Mike Lindell forced to pay millions, and Buzzfeed News closing shop.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

