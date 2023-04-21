International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/ukraine-plotted-to-attack-russian-troops-in-syria-using-kurdish-separatists-leaked-docs-claim-1109718549.html
Ukraine Plotted to Attack Russian Troops in Syria Using Kurdish Separatists, Leaked Docs Claim
Ukraine Plotted to Attack Russian Troops in Syria Using Kurdish Separatists, Leaked Docs Claim
The Kiev regime secretly plotted to use Kurdish fighters as a proxy force to carry out attacks on Russian troops in Syria, according to a leaked US intelligence document allegedly obtained by the Washington Post.
2023-04-21T03:57+0000
2023-04-21T03:54+0000
world
ukraine
syria
russian troops
kurdish militants
separatist
pentagon leaks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg
The Kiev regime secretly plotted to use Kurdish fighters as a proxy force to carry out attacks on Russian troops in Syria, according to a leaked US intelligence document allegedly obtained by the Washington Post.The document reportedly states that behind closed doors, officers of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s military intelligence service developed plans to train operatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to target Russian service members in Syria and conduct “unspecified ‘direct action’ activities along with UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attacks.”As the establishment-friendly outlet explains, the idea was to “plan deniable attacks that would avoid implicating the Ukrainian government itself.”The scheme was reportedly nixed on the orders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last December.So far, the only faction to comment publicly on the alleged documents has been the SDF, which described the information they contained as “not real,” with a spokesperson for the group reportedly telling the American publication that “our forces have never been a side in the Russian-Ukrainian War.”The publication of the documents comes as the ongoing war in Syria approaches a potential turning point, as important Arab League members like Saudi Arabia and Qatar look to mend ties with the government in Damascus they’ve spent much of the last decade working to destabilize.In the wake of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s historic trip to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad this week, disagreements between the Arab states appear to have taken a backseat to more pressing issues, and Turkiye is effectively the only remaining holdout in Syria’s neighborhood.Ankara has long cited the presence of the SDF, which it describes as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, as the reason it remains an active belligerent in hostilities in Syria.The SDF has been criticized for operating as an American proxy force in Syria. Indeed, the US frequently points to the need to protect the armed group from Daesh* when justifying its military occupation of Syrian territory, and the SDF now controls as much as 90% of Syria’s oil with Washington’s overt backing.But as recently as last December, the commander of the SDF said Moscow was effectively maintaining the peace between the group and Turkiye, telling Asharq Al-Awsat that “Russia is now standing in a neutral position between us and Turkiye.”However, if validated, the emergence of documents indicating the SDF was preparing to go on the offensive against the very Russian forces that helped protect it from a Turkish onslaught would likely have serious consequences for relations.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/syrian-president-assad-saudi-foreign-minister-hold-talks-in-damascus-amid-push-to-restore-ties-1109635612.html
ukraine
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b215b723af0ba6c0243ddb79503aec69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine; plotting attack; russian troops; syria; kurdish separatists; syrian democratic forces; targeting soldiers; leaked intelligence documents; pentagon leaks
ukraine; plotting attack; russian troops; syria; kurdish separatists; syrian democratic forces; targeting soldiers; leaked intelligence documents; pentagon leaks

Ukraine Plotted to Attack Russian Troops in Syria Using Kurdish Separatists, Leaked Docs Claim

03:57 GMT 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
The emergence of an alleged leaked Pentagon document that indicates Ukrainian military intelligence officers sought to employ a long-time US proxy against Russian forces in Syria could have serious diplomatic consequences for various stakeholders in the war-torn Arab nation.
The Kiev regime secretly plotted to use Kurdish fighters as a proxy force to carry out attacks on Russian troops in Syria, according to a leaked US intelligence document allegedly obtained by the Washington Post.
The document reportedly states that behind closed doors, officers of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s military intelligence service developed plans to train operatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to target Russian service members in Syria and conduct “unspecified ‘direct action’ activities along with UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attacks.”
“As planning occurred last fall, the SDF sought training, air defense systems and a guarantee that its role would be kept secret in exchange for supporting Ukrainian operations,” the outlet wrote, noting that “the leadership of the SDF also forbade strikes on Russian positions in Kurdish areas.”
As the establishment-friendly outlet explains, the idea was to “plan deniable attacks that would avoid implicating the Ukrainian government itself.”
The scheme was reportedly nixed on the orders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last December.
So far, the only faction to comment publicly on the alleged documents has been the SDF, which described the information they contained as “not real,” with a spokesperson for the group reportedly telling the American publication that “our forces have never been a side in the Russian-Ukrainian War.”
The publication of the documents comes as the ongoing war in Syria approaches a potential turning point, as important Arab League members like Saudi Arabia and Qatar look to mend ties with the government in Damascus they’ve spent much of the last decade working to destabilize.
In the wake of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s historic trip to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad this week, disagreements between the Arab states appear to have taken a backseat to more pressing issues, and Turkiye is effectively the only remaining holdout in Syria’s neighborhood.
Syrian President Bashar Assad meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Damascus, Tuesday April 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
World
Syrian President Assad, Saudi Foreign Minister Hold Talks in Damascus Amid Push to Restore Ties
18 April, 19:08 GMT
Ankara has long cited the presence of the SDF, which it describes as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, as the reason it remains an active belligerent in hostilities in Syria.
The SDF has been criticized for operating as an American proxy force in Syria. Indeed, the US frequently points to the need to protect the armed group from Daesh* when justifying its military occupation of Syrian territory, and the SDF now controls as much as 90% of Syria’s oil with Washington’s overt backing.
But as recently as last December, the commander of the SDF said Moscow was effectively maintaining the peace between the group and Turkiye, telling Asharq Al-Awsat that “Russia is now standing in a neutral position between us and Turkiye.”
However, if validated, the emergence of documents indicating the SDF was preparing to go on the offensive against the very Russian forces that helped protect it from a Turkish onslaught would likely have serious consequences for relations.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала