US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley brief the press following the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.
2023-04-21T14:39+0000
2023-04-21T14:39+0000
2023-04-21T14:40+0000
The participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have discussed further military support for Ukraine by NATO members and their allies. The meeting was chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
2023-04-21T14:39+0000
US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting
14:39 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 21.04.2023)
A new Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting takes place on Friday at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have discussed further military support for Ukraine by NATO members and their allies. The meeting was chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!