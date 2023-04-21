https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/us-defense-sec-austin-chiefs-of-staff-head-milley-hold-briefing-on-ukraine-contact-group-meeting-1109723818.html

US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting

US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley brief the press following the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.

2023-04-21T14:39+0000

2023-04-21T14:39+0000

2023-04-21T14:40+0000

world

ukraine

lloyd austin

mark milley

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095449435_0:48:3072:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_f526f1a86f700bce09d10b7ec4e3c231.jpg

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley brief the press following the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.The participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have discussed further military support for Ukraine by NATO members and their allies. The meeting was chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting 2023-04-21T14:39+0000 true PT23M28S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us secretary of defense lloyd austin, joint chiefs of staff mark milley, ukraine defense contact group