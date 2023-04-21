International
BREAKING: Missile Buildup by US, Allies Aimed at Achieving Global Superiority Over Russia, China - Moscow
US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting
US Defense Sec Austin, Chiefs of Staff Head Milley Hold Briefing on Ukraine Contact Group Meeting
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley brief the press following the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.
2023-04-21T14:39+0000
2023-04-21T14:40+0000
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley brief the press following the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.The participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have discussed further military support for Ukraine by NATO members and their allies. The meeting was chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
14:39 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 21.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense during a hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023 Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense during a hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023 Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
