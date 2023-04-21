https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/us-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-speaks-at-ukraine-defense-contact-group-meeting--1109723721.html
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Speaks at Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosts the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Western Germany.
2023-04-21T08:06+0000
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosts the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Western Germany.The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took place at Ramstein Air Base on January 20, with defense ministers from some 50 countries participating in the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Ukraine Defense Contact Group consisting of 54 countries holds meeting at the US Air Force Ramstein base in Germany on April 11.
The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took place at Ramstein Air Base on January 20, with defense ministers from some 50 countries participating in the event.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!