US Defense Secretary: US Expediting Abrams Delivery to Ukraine, Tanks Will Arrive in Germany Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ timeline for providing M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine has been expedited to deliver training tanks to Germany in the coming weeks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.
"We’ve also expedited our M1 Abrams timelines to supply Ukraine with more armored capability in the coming months, and the M1s that the Ukrainians will use for training will arrive here in Germany in the next few weeks," Austin said during a press conference.
Earlier on Friday, US media reported that 31 Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany soon, with training expected to last for 10 weeks. The tanks could reach Ukraine by fall, the reports said.