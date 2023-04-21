https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/us-empire-declines-as-contradictions-of-capitalism-intensify-1109712977.html

US Empire Declines as Contradictions of Capitalism Intensify

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of 3 books on US-Cuba-Latin America relations to discuss the anniversary of the Bay of Pigs attempted invasion of Cuba by the US, what the victory of Cuba against this attempted invasion meant for Cuba and Latin America as a defeat of a US attempt to assert to the Monroe Doctrine, and the lessons that people in the US can learn from the Cuban resistance on the US political system and importance of acting in solidarity with Cuba..In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss an upcoming book documenting how pro-Zionist lobbyists brought down former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn by weaponizing anti-semitism, how pro-Palestine activists in Labour were targeted with accusations of anti-semitism, and the role of the state and the media in facilitating these attacks and dismantling the left wing of Labour.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard D. Wolff, Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, NYC to discuss House Republicans’ proposal on conditions for raising the debt ceiling and how the debt ceiling political debate demonstrates the unity of both political parties, the ongoing inflation issue and why the assertion that workers’ wage growth is responsible for it ignores price gouging by corporations, and how recent events in the conflict in Ukraine are marking a global shift in the political and economic order. For more from Prof Wolff, subscribe to Democracy at Work on YoutubeWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

