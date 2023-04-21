https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/us-homeland-security-dept-establishes-ai-task-force-1109745195.html

US Homeland Security Dept Establishes AI Task Force

The US Department of Homeland Security is setting up a task force that will utilize artificial intelligence to defend the nation's critical infrastructure and interests, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

"I am directing the creation of our Department’s first Artificial Intelligence Task Force that will drive specific applications of AI to advance our critical homeland security missions," Mayorkas said at the Council of Foreign Relations. The task force will enhance the integrity of US supply chains and trade, he added. The task force will also support the DHS mission of preventing the flow of fentanyl into the United States. The mission also covers countering the "multi-faceted threat" posed by China, he added. That includes learning lessons from major cyber incidents and other issues, Mayorkas explained.

