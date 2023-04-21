https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/video-russias-wire-guided-anti-tank-system-decimates-ukrainian-troops-1109722919.html

Video: Russia's Wire-Guided Anti-Tank System Decimates Ukrainian Troops

Video: Russia's Wire-Guided Anti-Tank System Decimates Ukrainian Troops

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing soldiers from the mobile anti-tank reserve of the Airborne Troops destroying a cluster of Ukrainian infantry using Fagot man-portable anti-tank missile system.

2023-04-21T11:39+0000

2023-04-21T11:39+0000

2023-04-21T11:41+0000

ukraine

russia

russia’s airborne forces (vdv)

military

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098136637_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_244b23a91937cc2ebc49977e4a0d8de0.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing soldiers from the mobile anti-tank reserve of the Airborne Troops destroying a cluster of Ukrainian infantry using the Fagot man-portable anti-tank missile system.The paratroopers moved in on the enemy's positions. On arrival in the designated area, the airborne reconnaissance team used thermal imaging equipment to pinpoint the Ukrainian forces.The Russian reconnaissance team unleashed rockets that struck and obliterated the Ukrainian infantry formations. After destroying the enemy, the paratroopers quickly left their firing position.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

airborne troops, fagot man-portable anti-tank missile system, ukrainian infantry, russia's fagot anti-tank system