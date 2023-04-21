International
Video: Russia's Wire-Guided Anti-Tank System Decimates Ukrainian Troops
Video: Russia's Wire-Guided Anti-Tank System Decimates Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing soldiers from the mobile anti-tank reserve of the Airborne Troops destroying a cluster of Ukrainian infantry using Fagot man-portable anti-tank missile system.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing soldiers from the mobile anti-tank reserve of the Airborne Troops destroying a cluster of Ukrainian infantry using the Fagot man-portable anti-tank missile system.The paratroopers moved in on the enemy's positions. On arrival in the designated area, the airborne reconnaissance team used thermal imaging equipment to pinpoint the Ukrainian forces.The Russian reconnaissance team unleashed rockets that struck and obliterated the Ukrainian infantry formations. After destroying the enemy, the paratroopers quickly left their firing position.
Video: Russia's Wire-Guided Anti-Tank System Decimates Ukrainian Troops

11:39 GMT 21.04.2023
The Fagot is a man-portable anti-tank missile system designed for use by infantry units. Thanks to its infrared guidance system, it can accurately target tanks and other armored vehicles, making it a formidable weapon against armored threats.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing soldiers from the mobile anti-tank reserve of the Airborne Troops destroying a cluster of Ukrainian infantry using the Fagot man-portable anti-tank missile system.
The paratroopers moved in on the enemy's positions. On arrival in the designated area, the airborne reconnaissance team used thermal imaging equipment to pinpoint the Ukrainian forces.
The Russian reconnaissance team unleashed rockets that struck and obliterated the Ukrainian infantry formations. After destroying the enemy, the paratroopers quickly left their firing position.
You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel
