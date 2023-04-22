'Growing Frustration' At FBI Over Failure to Charge Hunter Biden – Report

International
There is a growing frustration among FBI agents that investigated the son of the President, Hunter Biden, because the agency still has not brought charges.
There's "growing frustration" among the FBI as US President Joe Biden's unruly son Hunter has yet to be charged in multiple felonies and misdemeanor investigations over a year after agents concluded the bulk of their research, US media is reporting.Investigators in the FBI "finished the bulk of their work on the case about a year ago," according to NBC News, which noted that "a senior law enforcement source said the IRS finished its investigation more than a year ago" as well.The revelation comes just two days after a lawyer representing an anonymous IRS employee wrote in a letter to Congress that his client, a "career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high profile, controversial subject since early 2020," is seeking to testify before the legislators as a protected whistleblower.According to the lawyer, the IRS Special Agent, who's reportedly spent over a decade on the job, is seeking to provide information that would "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee," "clear conflicts of interest" in the case, and specific instances of "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols."It's unclear whether authorities are still considering charging the younger Biden with money laundering and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as well. But over the past several years, the Justice Department has seriously ramped up prosecutions of alleged FARA violations – though so far they've largely focused on those politically opposed to the Biden family.In 2018, Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to 60 months in prison for supposed FARA violations relating to work carried out in Ukraine. He was hit with a further 30 months for other charges as well.This week, several Black socialists in Florida were indicted for allegedly failing to register under FARA by prosecutors who accuse them of not telling US officials they received funds from someone supposedly acting on behalf of the Russian government, further fueling suspicions that the Biden administration's prosecutions are politically motivated.
If the impatient federal agents have their way, ‘10 percent for the big guy’ could mean felony criminal charges for the little one.
There’s “growing frustration” among the FBI as US President Joe Biden’s unruly son Hunter has yet to be charged in multiple felonies and misdemeanor investigations over a year after agents concluded the bulk of their research, US media is reporting.
Investigators in the FBI “finished the bulk of their work on the case about a year ago,” according to NBC News, which noted that “a senior law enforcement source said the IRS finished its investigation more than a year ago” as well.
Per the outlet, “the possible charges are two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge,” which is “also a potential felony.”
The revelation comes just two days after a lawyer representing an anonymous IRS employee wrote in a letter to Congress that his client, a “career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” is seeking to testify before the legislators as a protected whistleblower.
According to the lawyer, the IRS Special Agent, who’s reportedly spent over a decade on the job, is seeking to provide information that would "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee," "clear conflicts of interest" in the case, and specific instances of "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols.”
It’s unclear whether authorities are still considering charging the younger Biden with money laundering and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as well. But over the past several years, the Justice Department has seriously ramped up prosecutions of alleged FARA violations – though so far they’ve largely focused on those politically opposed to the Biden family.
In 2018, Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to 60 months in prison for supposed FARA violations relating to work carried out in Ukraine. He was hit with a further 30 months for other charges as well.
This week, several Black socialists in Florida were indicted for allegedly failing to register under FARA by prosecutors who accuse them of not telling US officials they received funds from someone supposedly acting on behalf of the Russian government, further fueling suspicions that the Biden administration’s prosecutions are politically motivated.
