Airline Industry Facing Unprecedented Setbacks Amid Economic Woes
Airline Industry Facing Unprecedented Setbacks Amid Economic Woes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including why the airline industry is... 22.04.2023
Airline industry facing unprecedented setbacks amid economic woes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including why the airline industry is facing unprecedented setbacks as a pilot shortage hits the industry.
Dr. Avi Loeb - Professor & Plasma PhysicMark Frost - Economist, Professor & ConsultantMark Weiss - Retired Pilot & Aviation ExpertIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Avi Loeb to discuss the Pentagon official claims that there is no evidence of 'extraterrestrial activity' and the dismissal of UFO sightings.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the changes in mortgages as the Biden administration attempts to redistribute high-risk loan costs to homeowners with good credit.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired pilot Mark Weiss to discuss the reason why there is a pilot shortage in the United States as officials plan to raise the retirement age for pilots to tackle the issue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Airline Industry Facing Unprecedented Setbacks Amid Economic Woes
04:07 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 22.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including why the airline industry is facing unprecedented setbacks as a pilot shortage hits the industry.
Dr. Avi Loeb - Professor & Plasma Physic
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor & Consultant
Mark Weiss - Retired Pilot & Aviation Expert
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Avi Loeb to discuss the Pentagon official claims that there is no evidence of 'extraterrestrial activity' and the dismissal of UFO sightings.
In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the changes in mortgages as the Biden administration attempts to redistribute high-risk loan costs to homeowners with good credit.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired pilot Mark Weiss to discuss the reason why there is a pilot shortage in the United States as officials plan to raise the retirement age for pilots to tackle the issue.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.