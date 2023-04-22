International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/airline-industry-facing-unprecedented-setbacks-amid-economic-woes-1109747027.html
Airline Industry Facing Unprecedented Setbacks Amid Economic Woes
Airline Industry Facing Unprecedented Setbacks Amid Economic Woes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including why the airline industry is... 22.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-22T04:07+0000
2023-04-22T10:17+0000
fault lines
radio
shortage
pilot
ufo
aliens
mortgage crisis
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/15/1109746868_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4f758a84c7f9d80da1a8be224603a5fe.png
Airline industry facing unprecedented setbacks amid economic woes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including why the airline industry is facing unprecedented setbacks as a pilot shortage hits the industry.
Dr. Avi Loeb - Professor &amp; Plasma PhysicMark Frost - Economist, Professor &amp; ConsultantMark Weiss - Retired Pilot &amp; Aviation ExpertIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Avi Loeb to discuss the Pentagon official claims that there is no evidence of 'extraterrestrial activity' and the dismissal of UFO sightings.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the changes in mortgages as the Biden administration attempts to redistribute high-risk loan costs to homeowners with good credit.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired pilot Mark Weiss to discuss the reason why there is a pilot shortage in the United States as officials plan to raise the retirement age for pilots to tackle the issue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/15/1109746868_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2ee13fa62f324785ade7f71d20d4ad51.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, shortage, pilot, ufo, aliens, mortgage crisis, pentagon, аудио
radio, shortage, pilot, ufo, aliens, mortgage crisis, pentagon, аудио

Airline Industry Facing Unprecedented Setbacks Amid Economic Woes

04:07 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 22.04.2023)
Fault Lines
Airline industry facing unprecedented setbacks amid economic woes
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including why the airline industry is facing unprecedented setbacks as a pilot shortage hits the industry.
Dr. Avi Loeb - Professor & Plasma Physic
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor & Consultant
Mark Weiss - Retired Pilot & Aviation Expert
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Avi Loeb to discuss the Pentagon official claims that there is no evidence of 'extraterrestrial activity' and the dismissal of UFO sightings.
In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the changes in mortgages as the Biden administration attempts to redistribute high-risk loan costs to homeowners with good credit.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired pilot Mark Weiss to discuss the reason why there is a pilot shortage in the United States as officials plan to raise the retirement age for pilots to tackle the issue.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала