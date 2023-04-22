https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/biden-admin-continues-long-history-of-targeting-black-activists-1109750086.html
Biden Admin Continues Long History of Targeting Black Activists
Biden Admin Continues Long History of Targeting Black Activists
Black Organizers Indicted Over Anti-War Activism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the indictment of members of the African People's Socialist Party on charges of acting on behalf of the Russian government ostensibly over the members' anti-imperialist positions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the extreme danger that this indictment poses and the possibility that a new McCarthyist era is emerging against activists opposed US imperialism, the history of repression experienced by Black radical activists, and how this fits into the broader assault on democratic rights in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, associate professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University and co-editor of "Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women's Political Writing" to discuss the indictment of members of the African People's Socialist Party and the history of the repression of Black people for engaging in radical activism, a recently released autopsy revealing that Cop City protester Tortuguita may not have had gun powder residue on their person contrary to the police narrative about their killing, and reports that Joe Biden is planning to announce his campaign for re-election.
Biden Admin Continues Long History of Targeting Black Activists
04:03 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 22.04.2023)
Black Organizers Indicted Over Anti-War Activism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the indictment of members of the African People's Socialist Party on charges of acting on behalf of the Russian government ostensibly over the members’ anti-imperialist positions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the extreme danger that this indictment poses and the possibility that a new McCarthyist era is emerging against activists opposed US imperialism, the history of repression experienced by Black radical activists, and how this fits into the broader assault on democratic rights in the US.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, associate professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University and co-editor of “Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women’s Political Writing” to discuss the indictment of members of the African People’s Socialist Party and the history of the repression of Black people for engaging in radical activism, a recently released autopsy revealing that Cop City protester Tortuguita may not have had gun powder residue on their person contrary to the police narrative about their killing, and reports that Joe Biden is planning to announce his campaign for re-election.
