Denmark Withdraws Military From Syria, Iraq to Combat Threats Near Country’s Borders

The Danish military specialists have been on the territory of these countries since 2016, the statement noted, adding that the servicemen worked in the field of air defense.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark has decided to withdraw all its military specialists, who participated in countering Daesh* in Iraq and Syria, to combat threats in close proximity to the country’s borders, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Now we are withdrawing the unit to Denmark, partly because the number of the Islamic State [in Syria and Iraq] has been so reduced that there is no equal need for our contribution, and partly because we need to restore combat power for countering the threats that we see in our immediate vicinity," the ministry said in a statement.
The Danish military specialists have been on the territory of these countries since 2016, the statement noted, adding that the servicemen worked in the field of air defense.
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries