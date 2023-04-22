International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/denmark-withdraws-military-from-syria-iraq-to-combat-threats-near-countrys-borders-1109766614.html
Denmark Withdraws Military From Syria, Iraq to Combat Threats Near Country’s Borders
Denmark Withdraws Military From Syria, Iraq to Combat Threats Near Country’s Borders
The Danish military specialists have been on the territory of these countries since 2016, the statement noted, adding that the servicemen worked in the field of air defense.
2023-04-22T18:52+0000
2023-04-22T18:52+0000
military
denmark
syria
europe
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105819/70/1058197088_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a8c06bfd97afe59b2c63f5929d16aa.jpg
"Now we are withdrawing the unit to Denmark, partly because the number of the Islamic State [in Syria and Iraq] has been so reduced that there is no equal need for our contribution, and partly because we need to restore combat power for countering the threats that we see in our immediate vicinity," the ministry said in a statement. The Danish military specialists have been on the territory of these countries since 2016, the statement noted, adding that the servicemen worked in the field of air defense.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
denmark
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105819/70/1058197088_222:0:2045:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_b222b7dad26ceff7699055a6942048c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, syria, iraq, danish military specialists
denmark, syria, iraq, danish military specialists

Denmark Withdraws Military From Syria, Iraq to Combat Threats Near Country’s Borders

18:52 GMT 22.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Danish Soldiers Danish Soldiers
 Danish Soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Danish Soldiers
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark has decided to withdraw all its military specialists, who participated in countering Daesh* in Iraq and Syria, to combat threats in close proximity to the country’s borders, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Now we are withdrawing the unit to Denmark, partly because the number of the Islamic State [in Syria and Iraq] has been so reduced that there is no equal need for our contribution, and partly because we need to restore combat power for countering the threats that we see in our immediate vicinity," the ministry said in a statement.
The Danish military specialists have been on the territory of these countries since 2016, the statement noted, adding that the servicemen worked in the field of air defense.
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала