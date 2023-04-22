https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/editor-in-chief-of-german-magazine-fired-over-ai-made-interview-with-michael-schumacher-1109759998.html

Editor-in-Chief of German Magazine Fired Over AI-Made Interview With Michael Schumacher

Editor-in-Chief of German Magazine Fired Over AI-Made Interview With Michael Schumacher

Anne Hoffmann, the already former editor-in-chief of Die Aktuelle female magazine for publishing AI-made interview with Formula 1 sevenfold champion Michael Schumacher. Schumacher has not appeared in public since 2013 after he suffered a severe head trauma.

2023-04-22T10:50+0000

2023-04-22T10:50+0000

2023-04-22T10:50+0000

beyond politics

germany

media

formula 1

michael schumacher

ai

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101648/82/1016488246_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_1682d84ac35ea2729bc60c466dedea5f.jpg

Earlier in the week, the magazine published an article with an alleged exclusive interview with Schumacher who has not appeared in public since 2013 after he suffered a severe head injury while skiing. Later, it became clear that the interview was generated by an AI-powered chatbot. Schumacher got a head injury while skiing in the French resort of Meribel in December 2013. He underwent brain surgery at a clinic in France and was in coma for some time. In December 2018, media reported that Schumacher's condition improved and he was no longer confined to bed, while continuing his recovery at home. A similar story occurred in Germany in 2018 when news magazine Der Spiegel reported that one of its reporters and editors, Claas Relotius, falsified his articles and distorted facts in his stories for years. The magazine suggested that Relotius deceived his colleagues and readers intentionally, methodically and with criminal intent, not only distorting facts and making up dialogues and quotes but also inventing characters for his articles. Der Spiegel fired Relotius and also suspended the contracts of two senior editors who found and hired the infamous journalist.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230401/rage-against-the-machine-italy-slaps-ban-on-chatgpt-1109024940.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20150103/1016489020.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

formula 1, ai-generated articles, post-truth, german media, ai, michael schumacher