https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/emergency-declared-in-kamchatka-villages-affected-by-ashfall-after-shiveluch-eruption-1109753496.html
Emergency Declared in Kamchatka Villages Affected by Ashfall After Shiveluch Eruption
Emergency Declared in Kamchatka Villages Affected by Ashfall After Shiveluch Eruption
A state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the Ust-Kamchatsky district on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, where several villages were affected by ashfall during the Shiveluch volcano eruption, the district's head, Oleg Bondarenko, said.
"The main outcome of today's commission on emergency situations is the declaration of a state of emergency on the territory of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district. The Commission unanimously adopted this decision," Bondarenko said on Telegram on Saturday. He added that the emergency zones include the villages of Kliuchi (Klyuchi), Mayskoye and Kozyrevsk. The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Territory erupted in the early hours of April 11, spewing ash 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the air. The ash cloud covered several villages in the eastern part of the Kamchatka peninsula. Residents of the affected areas were advised not to go outside unnecessarily. The Russian Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the ashfall in the village of Klyuchi was the heaviest in the last 60 years. In some areas, the layer of ash was 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) thick, local authorities said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that health workers must pay special attention to the health of Kamchatka residents in the wake of the Shiveluch volcano eruption. Governor of Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov told Putin on Wednesday that he intended to ask the Russian government to assist him in enlisting the help of pulmonary specialists and in arranging a health promotion campaign for children. He said that there was no immediate threat to the lives and health of local residents affected by the ashfall. Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest, most active, and continuously erupting volcanoes, as well as one of the most active on the planet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/shiveluch-volcano-in-russias-kamchatka-begins-to-erupt---russian-academy-of-sciences-1109334519.html
Emergency Declared in Kamchatka Villages Affected by Ashfall After Shiveluch Eruption

04:52 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 22.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the Ust-Kamchatsky district on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, where several villages were affected by ashfall during the Shiveluch volcano eruption, the district’s head, Oleg Bondarenko, said.
"The main outcome of today's commission on emergency situations is the declaration of a state of emergency on the territory of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district. The Commission unanimously adopted this decision," Bondarenko said on Telegram on Saturday.
He added that the emergency zones include the villages of Kliuchi (Klyuchi), Mayskoye and Kozyrevsk.
The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Territory erupted in the early hours of April 11, spewing ash 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the air. The ash cloud covered several villages in the eastern part of the Kamchatka peninsula. Residents of the affected areas were advised not to go outside unnecessarily. The Russian Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the ashfall in the village of Klyuchi was the heaviest in the last 60 years. In some areas, the layer of ash was 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) thick, local authorities said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that health workers must pay special attention to the health of Kamchatka residents in the wake of the Shiveluch volcano eruption. Governor of Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov told Putin on Wednesday that he intended to ask the Russian government to assist him in enlisting the help of pulmonary specialists and in arranging a health promotion campaign for children. He said that there was no immediate threat to the lives and health of local residents affected by the ashfall.
Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest, most active, and continuously erupting volcanoes, as well as one of the most active on the planet.
