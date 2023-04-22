https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/facebook-censors-seymour-hershs-nord-stream-pipeline-attack-story-1109745799.html
Facebook Censors Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream Pipeline Attack Story
2023-04-22T04:02+0000
2023-04-22T04:02+0000
2023-04-22T09:58+0000
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a range of topics, including Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media, Conservative Commentator
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, political commentator

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by David Tawil to discuss new mortgage rules in the US, and how this affects homeowners.

In the second half of the hour, Steve Gill joined to talk about the IRS whistleblower alleging a cover-up on the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.

In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Nebojsa Malic to talk about Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the St. Louis Prosecutor facing removal.
2023
04:02 GMT 22.04.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a range of topics, including Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media, Conservative Commentator
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, political commentator
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by David Tawil to discuss new mortgage rules in the US, and how this affects homeowners.
In the second half of the hour, Steve Gill joined to talk about the IRS whistleblower alleging a cover-up on the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Nebojsa Malic to talk about Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the St. Louis Prosecutor facing removal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.