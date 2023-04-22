https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/facebook-censors-seymour-hershs-nord-stream-pipeline-attack-story-1109745799.html

Facebook Censors Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream Pipeline Attack Story

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a range of topics, including Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer-Prize-winning... 22.04.2023, Sputnik International

Facebook Censors Seymour Hersh's Nordstream Pipeline Attack Story On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a range of topics, including Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.

David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media, Conservative CommentatorNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translatorEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, political commentatorIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by David Tawil to discuss new mortgage rules in the US, and how this affects homeowners.In the second half of the hour, Steve Gill joined to talk about the IRS whistleblower alleging a cover-up on the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Nebojsa Malic to talk about Facebook's censorship of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the St. Louis Prosecutor facing removal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

