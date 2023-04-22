https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/finnish-president-refrains-from-backing-idea-to-close-russian-consulate-on-aland-islands-1109760445.html

Finnish President Refrains From Backing Idea to Close Russian Consulate on Aland Islands

Sauli Niinisto, president of Finland, is against closing the Russian Consulate in the Finnish city of Mariehamn on the Aland Islands. Yet however he warns that Finnish government will respond if the mission will do something not compatible with diplomatic status.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it was aware of the "civil initiative" in Finland calling for the closure of Russia's consulate on the islands, and expressed hope that the Finnish government would fulfill its obligations to ensure the demilitarized status of the islands and Russia's diplomatic presence there. Earlier in the month, a so-called civil initiative was registered in Finland calling on the government to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands due to the country's accession to NATO. As of Saturday, as many as 30,000 people signed the initiative. It has to be signed by at least 50,000 citizens for the country's parliament to consider the proposal. Russia's consulate in Mariehamn was opened in 1940 under the Moscow Treaty signed by the Soviet Union and Finland following the Winter War of 1939-1940 between the two states. The island's demilitarized status was set forth in the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947.

