First Batch of Russian Fertilizers Departs Latvia for Kenya

Russian fertilizers were stuck in Latvia thanks to EU sanctions against Russian companies. Russia is committed to supply developing nations with mineral fertilizers as humanitarian aid.

The WFP is planning to deliver more shipments of the sanctioned mineral fertilizers from Latvia to support countries in need, the ministry added.Earlier, Uralchem-Uralkali Group announced that a humanitarian shipment of 34,000 tonnes of fertilizer for Kenya has been fully loaded onto a vessel in Riga and has started its journey to Mombasa."We believe that access to food is a basic human right and that the ongoing unprecedented food insecurity crisis can be alleviated only by joint efforts. As one of the major global producers of fertilizers we continue to donate our plant nutrients to those who need it the most," he added.In November, Uralchem-Uralkali Group, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said that the ports of Estonia, Latvia, Belgium and the Netherlands blocked more than 260,000 tonnes of the company's fertilizers. Head of Uralchem Dmitry Mazepin explained that his company was unable to pay for freight because of the restrictive measures, but negotiated help from the United Nations. Accoridng to the Uralchem-Uralkali CEO, the company is committed to donating a total of approximately 300,000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers to developing nations to alleviate the unprecedented global food crisis and prevent significant crop loss in countries that face such risks.Moscow has offered to supply Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to the poorest countries free of charge. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, as much as 262,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers are stuck in European ports. The first batch of Russian fertilizers stuck in Europe since September 2022, amounting to 20,000 tonnes, was shipped from the Netherlands to Malawi.

