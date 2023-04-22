https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/greek-president-issues-decree-dissolving-parliament-holding-elections-on-may-21-1109769131.html

Greek President Issues Decree Dissolving Parliament, Holding Elections on May 21

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis met with President Sakellaropoulou and asked her to dissolve the parliament due to the government's four-year mandate. Parliamentary elections will be held on May 21.

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Sakellaropoulou and asked her to dissolve the parliament due to the imminent expiration of the government's four-year mandate. At the first session of the parliament, new lawmakers will be sworn in, and the next day, June 2, they will elect a chairman. At the same time, Calliope Spanou has been appointed acting interior minister, Greek media reported, adding that she will be sworn in on Sunday. In addition, she will be in charge of holding parliamentary elections.

