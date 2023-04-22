https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/ioc-official-dubs-ukraines-ban-on-competing-with-russian-athletes-a-step-too-far-1109764749.html

IOC Official Dubs Ukraine's Ban on Competing With Russian Athletes 'A Step Too Far'

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine banned Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions with Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Ukraine has gone too far by barring its own athletes from competing alongside their Russian and Belarusian counterparts, Director of Olympic Solidarity and National Olympic Committees Relations at International Olympic Committee (IOC) James Macleod said, adding that governments should not impact their athletes’ access to international tournaments.The official also dubbed this situation "unfortunate" and expressed his confidence that the IOC Executive Board would have to debate again on what should happen in this respect. On March 26, the IOC issued a recommendation for international sports federations to allow Russian athletes compete in neutral status, provided that they do not support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and are not contracted to the Russian military or national security agencies. Teams under Russian or Belarusian flags will not be allowed. Several international sports federations, including World Taekwondo and the United World Wrestling (UWW), greenlighted neutral Russian athletes, while others flagged plans to follow suit.

