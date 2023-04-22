https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/lavrov-latin-america-trip-congress-ufo-hearing-chinese-diplomacy-1109749757.html

Lavrov Latin America Trip, Congress UFO Hearing, Chinese Diplomacy

International human rights activist, organizer, and political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the indictment of members of the African People's Socialist Party, how US intelligence figures came to implicate Russia in the Hunter Biden laptop story, politicians calling for journalists to be prosecuted, Twitter dropping the "state-affiliated media" tags, and the issue of widespread hunger among members of the USmilitary.Freelance journalist Robert Skvarla discusses this week's Senate Armed Services Subcommittee meeting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) of unidentified foreign objects, how sightings of UFOs/UAPs in the US correlate with geopolitical tensions, how the Havana Syndrome narrative has been used to justify increased military spending, and how US media is complicit in helping government forces coopt UAP and other stories to promote their agendas.Political analyst and professor of English literature and Orientalism Mohammed Marandi discusses the process for rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, how the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani is linked to Iranian efforts at normalizing relations in the region, China’s role in the normalization process, how economic cooperation may play out between Tehran and Riyadh, questions around the future of Yemen amid diplomatic breakthroughs, Washington's worries about a trilateral relationship between Russia, China, and Iran, the possibility of a return to a JCPOA-style agreement between the United States and Iran, and an update on the issue of civil liberties in Iran.Editor of Kawsachun News, and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s trip to Latin America, Washington's displeasure with Brazil's push for peace in Ukraine, and Russia’s support for Brazil to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a shifting sinkhole in Texas, a chicken feud in China, and a slow scooter thief.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

