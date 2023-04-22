International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/serbia-closely-monitoring-ukraine-conflict-to-modernize-national-army-1109761912.html
Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict to Modernize National Army
Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict to Modernize National Army
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic told that military intelligence and General Staff monitor the Ukrainian conflict on the daily basis and use this information to modernize Serbian army.
2023-04-22T13:29+0000
2023-04-22T13:29+0000
military
serbia
aleksandar vucic
viktor orban
ukrainian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104158/06/1041580619_0:192:4766:2873_1920x0_80_0_0_eca10cf02410c0785e3797551b7b7fa0.jpg
Serbia is holding the Granite 2023 demonstration of its armed forces' military capabilities at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade. The event was attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also held a meeting with Vucic earlier in the day. Over 5,000 military personnel, over 60 aircraft, helicopters, and drones, over 2,300 types of weapons and military equipment, dozens of imported and Serbian-made tanks and armored vehicles are participating in the demonstration. However, Serbia intends to maintain its military neutrality, the Serbian president said, adding that Belgrade will cooperate with Budapest only in the fight against terrorism. Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Vucic has recently stated that the supply of new weapons from Russia, as well as the maintenance of MiG-29 fighters, were impeded by the sanctions of Western countries against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/vucic-washington-buys-up-to-one-third-of-serbias-arms-that-may-end-up-in-ukraine-1109716431.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/everyone-is-getting-ready-for-war-vucic-says-serbias-arms-exports-selling-like-hotcakes-1107680686.html
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104158/06/1041580619_0:0:3944:2958_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c6271ff05bb6b8d5bed0d7f47f0c3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, serbia, ukrainian conflict, arms exports, army, army modernization
military, serbia, ukrainian conflict, arms exports, army, army modernization

Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict to Modernize National Army

13:29 GMT 22.04.2023
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicA Serbian army soldier inspects an M-84 battle tank during a defense fair, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, June 28, 2011
A Serbian army soldier inspects an M-84 battle tank during a defense fair, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, June 28, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The command of the Serbian armed forces and the Serbian government are closely monitoring the course of the conflict in Ukraine and are modernizing Serbia’s army, taking into account the conditions of modern hostilities, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.
Serbia is holding the Granite 2023 demonstration of its armed forces' military capabilities at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade. The event was attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also held a meeting with Vucic earlier in the day. Over 5,000 military personnel, over 60 aircraft, helicopters, and drones, over 2,300 types of weapons and military equipment, dozens of imported and Serbian-made tanks and armored vehicles are participating in the demonstration.
U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Military
Vucic: Washington Buys Up to One-Third of Serbia's Arms That May End Up in Ukraine
Yesterday, 01:27 GMT
"We are closely monitoring [the Ukraine conflict], our military intelligence agency and the General Staff inform me daily about the events in Ukraine and about the methods and means which are being used during the conflict ... We have significantly strengthened the units with the help of armored personnel carriers, modernized tanks," Vucic told reporters.
However, Serbia intends to maintain its military neutrality, the Serbian president said, adding that Belgrade will cooperate with Budapest only in the fight against terrorism.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
World
‘Everyone is Getting Ready for War’: Vucic Says Serbia’s Arms Exports ‘Selling Like Hotcakes’
21 February, 22:14 GMT
Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Vucic has recently stated that the supply of new weapons from Russia, as well as the maintenance of MiG-29 fighters, were impeded by the sanctions of Western countries against Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала