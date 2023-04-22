https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/serbia-closely-monitoring-ukraine-conflict-to-modernize-national-army-1109761912.html

Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict to Modernize National Army

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic told that military intelligence and General Staff monitor the Ukrainian conflict on the daily basis and use this information to modernize Serbian army.

Serbia is holding the Granite 2023 demonstration of its armed forces' military capabilities at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade. The event was attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also held a meeting with Vucic earlier in the day. Over 5,000 military personnel, over 60 aircraft, helicopters, and drones, over 2,300 types of weapons and military equipment, dozens of imported and Serbian-made tanks and armored vehicles are participating in the demonstration. However, Serbia intends to maintain its military neutrality, the Serbian president said, adding that Belgrade will cooperate with Budapest only in the fight against terrorism. Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Vucic has recently stated that the supply of new weapons from Russia, as well as the maintenance of MiG-29 fighters, were impeded by the sanctions of Western countries against Russia.

