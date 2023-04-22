https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/study-reveals-why-whales-roll-on-seafloor-1109763294.html

Study Reveals Why Whales Roll on Seafloor

Study Reveals Why Whales Roll on Seafloor

The data procured by the researchers revealed that whales sometimes performed full and side rolls on the sandy seafloor in shallow waters, likely to remove dead skin and to get rid of barnacles.

beyond politics

science & tech

humpback whale

habits

study

Researchers from the Griffith University in Australia have gained new insight into the grooming habits of humpback whales.Between August 2021 and October 2022, marine ecologist Dr. Olaf Meynecke monitored whales via tracking tags capable of recording audio and video footage.The data procured revealed that whales sometimes performed full and side rolls on the sandy seafloor in shallow waters, likely to remove dead skin and to get rid of barnacles.“On all occasions of sand rolling, the whales were observed on video to be slowly moving forward with their head first into the sand followed by rolling to one side or a full roll,” Meynecke said as quoted in a press release by the Griffith University.The researcher also observed that humpback whales can remove some, but not all, barnacles and dead skin by performing “surface activity such as breaches.”The study, authored by Meynecke and his colleagues from Griffith University and from Stanford University in the US, was published last month in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

Andrei Dergalin

