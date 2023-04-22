International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/sudan-extends-closure-of-countrys-airspace-until-april-30-1109768829.html
Sudan Extends Closure of Country's Airspace Until April 30
Sudan Extends Closure of Country's Airspace Until April 30
The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority extended the closure of the country's airspace until April 30, following violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.
2023-04-22T21:18+0000
2023-04-22T21:18+0000
world
sudan
airspace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109768673_0:214:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_3eca628e36fda2c7a109b393650f9b33.jpg
"The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to pilots extending the closure of Sudanese airspace to all air traffic until April 30," the airport said in a statement. The armed forces of Sudan will respond to any violation of the country's airspace, the statement added. Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109768673_75:0:2804:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_07c53046dc4124da3131746fcbb057f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, sudanese civil aviation authority, rapid support forces (rsf), khartoum international airport
sudan, sudanese civil aviation authority, rapid support forces (rsf), khartoum international airport

Sudan Extends Closure of Country's Airspace Until April 30

21:18 GMT 22.04.2023
© Nariman El-MoftyPeople wait outside Khartoum International Airport, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A Sudanese official said Tuesday, that security forces have contained an armed protest from within the security apparatus, amid reports of unrest. Earlier Tuesday, workers had told travelers at the airport in Sudan's capital that the facility will be closed temporarily.
People wait outside Khartoum International Airport, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A Sudanese official said Tuesday, that security forces have contained an armed protest from within the security apparatus, amid reports of unrest. Earlier Tuesday, workers had told travelers at the airport in Sudan's capital that the facility will be closed temporarily. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
© Nariman El-Mofty
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of the country's airspace until April 30, the Khartoum International Airport said on Saturday.
"The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to pilots extending the closure of Sudanese airspace to all air traffic until April 30," the airport said in a statement.
The armed forces of Sudan will respond to any violation of the country's airspace, the statement added.
Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.
Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала