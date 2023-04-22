https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/sudan-extends-closure-of-countrys-airspace-until-april-30-1109768829.html

Sudan Extends Closure of Country's Airspace Until April 30

Sudan Extends Closure of Country's Airspace Until April 30

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority extended the closure of the country's airspace until April 30, following violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

2023-04-22T21:18+0000

2023-04-22T21:18+0000

2023-04-22T21:18+0000

world

sudan

airspace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109768673_0:214:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_3eca628e36fda2c7a109b393650f9b33.jpg

"The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to pilots extending the closure of Sudanese airspace to all air traffic until April 30," the airport said in a statement. The armed forces of Sudan will respond to any violation of the country's airspace, the statement added. Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan, sudanese civil aviation authority, rapid support forces (rsf), khartoum international airport