https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/sweden-considering-sending-troops-to-sudan-to-evacuate-citizens-1109769491.html

Sweden Considering Sending Troops to Sudan to Evacuate Citizens

Sweden Considering Sending Troops to Sudan to Evacuate Citizens

The Swedish government plans to send a military detachment to Sudan to evacuate its citizens, including employees of the Swedish embassy, due to violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF.

2023-04-22T22:20+0000

2023-04-22T22:20+0000

2023-04-22T22:20+0000

world

sweden

sudan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104022/27/1040222729_0:110:2049:1262_1920x0_80_0_0_d42fa3c03a7a16d4f6537462e6289bfb.jpg

Swedish media reported that a corresponding decision of the Swedish parliament was required to send the country's military to Sudan. Parliament is expected to consider this issue on Sunday. There are currently about a hundred Swedes in Sudan, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported. Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.

sweden

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden, sudan, rsf, evacuation