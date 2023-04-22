https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/turkiye-to-evacuate-citizens-from-sudan-on-sunday-1109769622.html

Turkiye to Evacuate Citizens From Sudan on Sunday

Turkiye intends to evacuate its citizens from Sudan on Sunday, the Turkish embassy in Khartoum said on Saturday due to violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"A decision was made to evacuate our citizens from the conflict zone by land via a third country on Sunday," the embassy said on Twitter. In addition, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation with his Sudanese counterpart, during which he discussed the evacuation issue. Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.

