Twitter Scraps All ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Labels, Sparking Media Meltdown

Twitter dropped the State-Affiliated Media tag for all news outlets on Friday, angering the same outlets who complained when the tag was recently applied to them.

Social media behemoth Twitter is being both celebrated and vilified after reversing course on a controversial decision which saw outlets which receive money from governments get publicly labeled "state-affiliated media."The labels have existed for several years, but were applied exclusively to publications like Sputnik and RT which receive funding from countries the US is targeting for regime change – including Russia, Iran, Cuba, and more.After Twitter was purchased by billionaire Elon Musk, similar labels were affixed to Western government-sponsored outlets as well, including NPR, PBS, and Canada’s CBC – a decision which led the outraged North American publications to abandon the platform altogether.But, strangely, none of those publications seemed terribly enthused by the decision."Twitter once muzzled Russian and Chinese state propaganda. That's over now," read a particularly morose headline from US government-funded NPR. A spokesman for CBC reportedly said the outlet still has no plans to return at this time, and is "reviewing this latest development and will leave [its] Twitter accounts on pause before taking any next steps."Meanwhile, a former Twitter executive interviewed by NPR complained bitterly that "it's disheartening to see labels that were built to inform people be used as a tactic to mislead."More independent voices, however, tended to welcome the decision.In February, following Russia’s intervention in the civil war that had been plaguing Ukraine since 2014, Twitter extended the labels to a number of individual journalists employed by these outlets, including this reporter.Last April, Twitter announced it was taking steps to "drastically" reduce the chance that users would come across content made by those the platform declared "state-affiliated – a category that includes numerous American journalists. Even after numerous ‘Twitter Files’ disclosures, it remains unclear what role the Biden administration may have played in the effort to stifle those users’ speech, but any government-directed censorship of US citizens would almost certainly constitute a violation of the First Amendment.As of Friday, however, it may be a moot question.

