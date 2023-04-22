International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Top Official Calls on Allies to Cross ‘Red Lines’ in Weapons Supply Issue
Ukrainian Top Official Calls on Allies to Cross ‘Red Lines’ in Weapons Supply Issue
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk said on Saturday that Kiev needed a tenfold increase in military assistance from the allies, thus urging the international partners to cross all "red lines" in the issue of weapons supply.
"We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But: it is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish Russian aggression this year. Thus we call upon our partners to cross all artificial red lines," Melnyk said on Twitter. He also urged the allies to allocate 1% of their GDP for arms supplies to Ukraine. Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
Ukrainian Top Official Calls on Allies to Cross 'Red Lines' in Weapons Supply Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk said on Saturday that Kiev needed a tenfold increase in military assistance from the allies, thus urging the international partners to cross all "red lines" in the issue of weapons supply.
"We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But: it is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish Russian aggression this year. Thus we call upon our partners to cross all artificial red lines," Melnyk said on Twitter.
He also urged the allies to allocate 1% of their GDP for arms supplies to Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen move towards the front line near the town of Artermovsk, on March 8, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Lack of Arms? Start of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Reportedly Postponed ‘Indefinitely’
06:46 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
